Ukraine accuses Russia of failing to stop 'terrorism'

accused on Tuesday of doing nothing to prevent what it called pro- separatists' "acts of terrorism" in eastern Ukraine, including the 2014 downing of a flight.

Ukraine's made the claim before judges at the in on the second day of arguments in a case brought by against

On Monday, argued that had failed to present any new evidence against it and called on the court to dismiss the case.

Zerkal responded on Tuesday by blaming for failing to prevent deadly violence in

"Did it stop the financing of terrorism in Ukraine? No. Did it help us find the authors of terrorist acts? No," she said.

"Result? Flight MH17 was shot down. There have been bomb attacks, rockets have fallen in residential districts. Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded, thousands have been intimidated." The destruction of flight MH17 killed all 298 people on board the civilian airliner.

Ukraine launched the case against Russia in 2017 under international laws on the financing of terrorism.

It is seeking damages for attacks against civilians it says the separatists have carried out in eastern Ukraine, including the downing of flight MH17.

It says supplied the BUK surface-to-air missile system used to shoot down the flight, something Russia has repeatedly denied.

On Monday, Russia argued that the ICJ had no jurisdiction in the case.

Zerkal argued on Tuesday: "Russia denies what the whole world knows. It is seeking to clear itself of its responsibility." Hearings in the case will continue until Friday.

The conflict in started five years ago and has so far claimed 13,000 lives, according to UN estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)