2 Armymen killed, 3 others injured in accident

Two Armymen were killed and three others injured when their vehicle overturned in district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Nekerahola area in the morning when the personnel were going home on leave.

While rushing towards Rangapara railway station, the lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and turned over, police said.

The deceased were identified as and

The three injured have been taken to the Tezpur Base Hospital here.

The victims belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment.

