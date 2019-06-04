JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Greenko inks pact with GIC, ADIA's arm to raise $ 495-m equity

China in war of words with US over 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre
Business Standard

2 Armymen killed, 3 others injured in accident

Press Trust of India  |  Tezpur (Assam) 

Two Armymen were killed and three others injured when their vehicle overturned in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Nekerahola area in the morning when the Army personnel were going home on leave.

While rushing towards Rangapara railway station, the driver lost control of the vehicle which skidded off the road and turned over, police said.

The deceased were identified as Naik Dhyan Singh and Lance Naik Nasir Ahmed Bhatt.

The three injured have been taken to the Tezpur Army Base Hospital here.

The victims belonged to Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU