Centre allocatesRs 896 Cr for development of TIFR Hyd campus

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Tuesday said the has allotted Rs 896.09 crore towards developing its campus for the period 2019-2024.

TIFR, one of the research institutes in the country, is entirely funded by Government of under the umbrella of the Department of Atomic Energy, a release from TIFR said.

In keeping with its mandate of meeting the scientific and technological challenges, TIFR established a campus in and a detailed project proposal was submitted to the (AEC).

This proposal was approved by the AEC in February this year to the tune of Rs 896.09 crore towards developing TIFR for the period 2019-2024, it said.

TIFR Hyderabad plans to initiate major research activities along the themes of 'Life-Light-Matter'.

Apart from the basic sciences, the research shall lay importance on making inroads into the translational sciences that will be a direct benefit to the society, it said, adding in addition a and Innovation Hub shall be set up.

The institute offers PhD programmes--both post-Master and post-Bachelors degrees and currently, there are 25 faculty members, 95 research scholars and 33 post-doctoral fellows.

