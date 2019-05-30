Ukrainian parliament rejects PM's resignation

Thursday rejected the prime minister's resignation, despite new urging the government to quit their posts ahead of a

Volodymyr Groysman, considered close to ex- Petro Poroshenko, presented his resignation to newly inaugurated last week, pending parliamentary approval.

"I thank you," the 41-year-old told parliament after they voted to keep him in. Groysman, who has been in office for three years, said before the vote he was ready to accept any decision lawmakers made.

does not command majority support in the current parliament and has called an election for July 21.

His new party is leading in the polls but it is not yet clear whether it will win a majority in the vote. It is not yet clear whether his new party will have a majority following the vote.

Groysman has said he will stand in the election.

Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian, was sworn in as Ukraine's sixth and used his inaugural speech to announce the dissolution of parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

He urged ministers to resign, despite Ukrainian law obliging the government to do so only after

He has called for the sacking of the of the state security service, who are loyal to his predecessor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)