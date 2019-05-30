Emotional moments as Jaganmohan Reddy is sworn in as AP CM

Emotions swelled over as Y S Jaganmohan was sworn in as Minister Thursday, with party cadres reminiscing about his late father, Y S Rajashekara Reddy, the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who died in an helicopter crash in 2009.

It was a poignant moment when the 46-year-old leader walked up to his mother Y S Vijayamma to seek her blessings after delivering his maiden speech, promising to root out corruption from the

His mother, who was watching the proceedings intensely, hugged him and burst into tears.

was seen wiping her tears, consoling her.

Also catching the eye was a wrist watch worn by Jaganmohan which some workers claimed resembled the one worn by Rajasekhara Reddy, who was fondly addressed as by party activists.

According to a party leader, did not have the habit of wearing a wrist watch unlike Rajasekhara Reddy and it symbolically indicated that his five-year rule is going to be an extension of his late father's "golden" tenure.

Another said either it was a gift from YSR or it was the same one worn by the former minister.

"It was worn as a mark of respect to his father. It could also mean, YSR's golden rule is going to extend after a lull," the said.

However, a told that it does not hold any significance.

Over 30,000 people thronged the IGM Stadium when E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Reddy.

DMK M K and Telangana K Chandrasekar Rao were also present.

The new later sought blessings from Muslim, Christian and Hindu priests.

