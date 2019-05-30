Emotional moments as Jaganmohan Reddy is sworn in as AP CM

Emotions swelled over as YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister Thursday, with party cadres reminiscing about his late father, Y S Rajashekara Reddy, the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, who died in an helicopter crash in 2009.
It was a poignant moment when the 46-year-old leader walked up to his mother Y S Vijayamma to seek her blessings after delivering his maiden speech, promising to root out corruption from the state administration.
His mother, who was watching the proceedings intensely, hugged him and burst into tears.
Reddy was seen wiping her tears, consoling her.
Also catching the eye was a wrist watch worn by Jaganmohan Reddy which some YSR Congress workers claimed resembled the one worn by Rajasekhara Reddy, who was fondly addressed as YSR by party activists.
According to a party leader, Jaganmohan Reddy did not have the habit of wearing a wrist watch unlike Rajasekhara Reddy and it symbolically indicated that his five-year rule is going to be an extension of his late father's "golden" tenure.
Another said either it was a gift from YSR or it was the same one worn by the former chief minister.
"It was worn as a mark of respect to his father. It could also mean, YSR's golden rule is going to extend after a lull," the party leader said.
However, a YSRCP MP told PTI that it does not hold any significance.
Over 30,000 people thronged the IGM Stadium when Governor E S L Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Reddy.
DMK president M K Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao were also present.
The new chief minister later sought blessings from Muslim, Christian and Hindu priests.
