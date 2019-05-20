New Ukraine President announces elections (2nd Lead)

Comedian-turned-politician announced during his swearing in as Ukraine's new on Monday. The election may take place in October.

"I am dissolving the Verkhovna Rada (parliament)", the quoted as saying.

Ending the conflict with Russian-backed rebels in the east would be the top priority, the President, who scored a landslide victory in the on April 21, said.

made his inaugural address in Ukrainian, but at one point, referring to the conflict in the east, he switched to Russian, saying: "I'm convinced that for this dialogue to start, we must see the return of all Ukrainian prisoners" -- apparently a message to the

"Our first task is to achieve a ceasefire in Donbas," he said, referring to the eastern region controlled by Russian-backed rebels.

A political novice, he campaigned strongly against corruption. "(Those) people must come to power who will serve the public," he said on Monday. In the election, Zelensky ousted incumbent who had been in power since 2014.

Russian said he would not congratulate Zelensky on his inauguration, but would wait for "the first successes in settling the internal conflict in south-eastern Ukraine, and in normalising the Russian-Ukrainian relations".

Zelensky, a former television star, acted the part of Ukrainian in a popular comedy series.

"We must become Icelanders in football, Israelis in defending our native land, Japanese in technology," he said at the swearing in ceremony. Ukrainians must "become Swiss in our ability to live happily with each other, despite any differences", he said

Zelensky has given few details of his plans since winning the presidency and has left it to a team of advisers to assure people that he knows what he's doing.

At the ceremony, Zelensky was given golden symbols of office, including a sceptre, which he held aloft in a victory salute. A choir in folk costume sang patriotic songs to welcome him.

Russian state TV said no Russian had been invited to the inauguration.

Fighting in the east has claimed around 13,000 lives since annexed Ukraine's in 2014.

