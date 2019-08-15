Umpire Aleem Dar equals Steve Bucknor's record of officiating 128 Tests

-
Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's world record of officiating in 128 Test matches during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.
"It's a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of my role model, umpire Steve Bucknor," 51-year-old Dar was quoted as saying in an ICC tweet.
Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003 and officiated in 376 matches across three formats.