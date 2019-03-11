UN ban on Azhar: China says 'responsible solution' can only come through talks

Amid reports that the resolution to declare Pakistan-based as a global terrorist would come up in the on March 13, on Monday said "a responsible solution" can only come through discussions.

also said security issues constituted an "important topic" in its talks to ease tensions between and following the terror attack.

The US, the UK and had moved a proposal at the Security Council (UNSC) after the terrorist attack to designate the of the Pakistan-based (JeM) which claimed responsibility for the terror attack, as a global terrorist.

According to reports the resolution was expected to be taken by the 1267 committee of the UNSC on March 13. China, which has blocked three times such moves by and other members of the UNSC, is yet announce its stand.

Asked about India's appeal and China's stand on the issue, told media here, "First I would like to say that the UNSC as a main body of the UN has strict standards and rules of procedures. Some reports have knowledge of inside information the UNSC. I don't know that can be counted as an evidence," he said.

"China's position on the designation of a terrorist by the 1267 is consistent and clear. adopted a responsible attitude, follows the rules of the procedure of the committee and participated in the discussions in a responsible manner. Only through discussions can we come up with a responsible solution," he said.

Recently Chinese travelled to and held talks with and Gen and other officials.

on Saturday said all the UNSC members were aware of the training camps and the presence of Azhar in Pakistan, and urged the nations to designate him as a global terrorist.

To another question whether Azhar's ban issue figured in China's talks with Pakistan, Lu said "recently India and has experienced a lot. We think those indents are not in the interest of peace and stability in the region".

"We have engaged in mediation efforts with both sides and held talks to promote the easing of tensions. We made enormous efforts. While exchanging ideas security is an important topic and I can say that our talks were wide ranging quite deep," he said.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)