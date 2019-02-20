UN Human Rights chief strongly condemns Pulwama terror attack

The top has strongly condemned last week's suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in district of calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

UN for Human Rights (UNHCHR) is also saddened by the further loss of life from subsequent gun battles in the same area Monday, the for the Office of the for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in Tuesday.

"The strongly condemns the suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in district of on 14 February and calls on authorities to bring those responsible to justice," Colville said.

A suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed group drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus last week, killing 40 jawans and critically wounding others.

In a major encounter in Pulwama's Pinglan area Monday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including a Pakistani of the group being investigated for his role in the February 14 attack, and an were among the seven people killed.

The gun battle took place in Pinglan area, about 12 km from the spot of last week's terror attack. The encounter also claimed the lives of three other Army personnel, officials said. The slain terrorists were identified as Kamran, a Pakistani national and top of the Jaish, and Hilal Ahmad, a local recruited by the terror group, they said.

The UN Human Rights chief expressed hope that escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours "will not add further to the insecurity in the region".

In the wake of the terror attack, Colville said the High Commissioner is also "concerned" by reports from that "some elements" are using the attack as "justification for threats and potential acts of violence" targeting Kashmiri people living in different parts of

In New Delhi, India's on Tuesday directed officials to ensure protection of innocent Kashmiris living in different parts of the country.

"We acknowledge actions taken by the Indian authorities to tackle these incidents and we hope that the Government will continue to take steps to protect people from all forms of harm that may be directed at them on account of their ethnicity or identity," Colville said.

