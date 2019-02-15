Pulwama attack: JK Congress calls for 'appropriate and effective response'

The and Kashmir unit of the passed a resolution on Friday, calling for "an appropriate and effective response" to avenge the killings of 40 CRPF personnel in a terror attack in

At a meeting here, the and Kashmir Pradesh Committee adopted the resolution, saying "the party solidly stands in solidarity with the nation and calls for an appropriate and effective response to avenge the killings".

The meeting was chaired by the party's state G A Mir.

The party shares the grief, anguish and anger of the nation over the dastardly and barbaric terror attack over a CRPF convoy in Awantipora in on Thursday.

The party appealed to the people to express their anger and anguish unitedly in a peaceful and non-violent manner and maintain communal harmony at all costs to defeat "nefarious designs of the enemy".

As a mark of respect to the slain jawans, the meeting decided to defer all scheduled programmes of the party in the state for a week, including the provincial-level convention on February 17.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

The Pakistan-based terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of 78 vehicles that was on its way from Jammu to

