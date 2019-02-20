Bernie Sanders already missed his chance, says Trump

Bernie Sanders, who announced his presidential bid Tuesday, has already missed his chance to enter the White House, said even though he wished him well.

" is running. Yeah, that's right. Personally, I think he missed his time," Trump told reporters at the hours after the US from announced his second presidential bid.

In 2016, he had lost the to

Trump said he likes because of his views on trade.

"I like Bernie because he is one person that, you know, on trade, he sort of would agree on trade. I'm being very tough on trade. He was tough on trade. The problem is he doesn't know what to do about it. We're doing something very spectacular on trade," he said.

Wishing Sanders well, Trump said it will be interesting to see how he does.

"I think what happened to Bernie maybe was not so nice. I think he was taken advantage of. He ran great four years ago, and he was not treated with respect by Clinton. That was too bad. I thought what happened to four years ago was quite sad as it pertains to our country. So we'll see how he does," he said.

So far, about a dozen Democratic candidates have entered the to the The next are scheduled to be held in November 2020. Indian American from California is currently in lead among other Democratic presidential aspirants.

Former US Vice is also likely to enter the soon.

