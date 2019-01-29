UN: Nearly 700 Venezuela arrests in a day mark 20-year high

The UN human office says security forces in detained nearly 700 people in one day last week amid anti-government the highest such tally in a single day in the country in at least 20 years.

said Tuesday that 696 people were detained on Wednesday alone. Overall, some 850 were detained between Monday and Saturday, including 77 children.

Colville said "more than 40 people" are now believed to have been in killed "in different manners" amid the recent protests, including 11 people reportedly killed by "unidentified individuals" linked to incidents of looting.

He said one member of the was reportedly killed in the state of 0



He told reporters in that officials were investigating reports of ill-treatment of detainees.

