'Underhand dealings': Chinese FIFA referee in spotlight

A referee who has taken charge of qualifiers is the latest high-profile figure to be accused of in China, joining a slew of top officials.

A former were among a half-dozen officials who borrowed from other people's work without citing them for their university theses, a recent AFP review found.

Top Chinese football referee has now been dragged into the scandal, triggered by his controversial performance during a top-flight match which saw accuse him of "bias".

The 36-year-old's decisions on Saturday in the game between Shandong Luneng and Henan Jianye were criticised by fans of both sides and threw him into the spotlight.

In the aftermath Fu, one of five professional referees in Chinese football, was accused on of plagiarising parts of an academic paper he wrote about the sport.

said in a statement on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, that it was monitoring the claims against Fu, who has been an international referee since 2014.

It later deleted the post and Fu has not responded publicly to the accusations, which were a major theme of discussion on

Fu was a teacher at the institution in Nanjing, near Shanghai, from 2005 to 2016.

Fu, who officiated Asian qualifiers for and was at the Asian Cup earlier this year, was the subject of scathing criticism in on Tuesday.

The English-language version of Daily accused him of "favouritism" in Saturday's controversial 2-2 draw, "which tarnishes sportsmanship and the image of Chinese soccer".

"The case should prompt the to do more to uphold a good image of Chinese football," the newspaper said.

"It should investigate the decisions and disclose the results in a timely manner to quell the public's suspicions that there were some underhand dealings behind Fu's performance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)