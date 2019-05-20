Undertrial prisoner escapes from court premises in Bihar

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

An undertrial prisoner escaped from the court premises in Bihar's Katihar district on Monday, police said.

Chhotelal Paswan was lodged in the district jail in connection with a case of eve-teasing, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

When he was being produced in court on Monday, he suddenly loosened the rope with which his hands were tied and fled the premises, he said.

Hunt is on to nab Paswan, police said.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 18:26 IST

