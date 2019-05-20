Undertrial prisoner escapes from court premises in Bihar

An prisoner escaped from the court premises in Bihar's district on Monday, police said.

Chhotelal Paswan was lodged in the district jail in connection with a case of eve-teasing, of Police Vikas Kumar said.

When he was being produced in court on Monday, he suddenly loosened the rope with which his hands were tied and fled the premises, he said.

Hunt is on to nab Paswan, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)