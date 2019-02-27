Unemployed youth kills man who slapped him at a family function, arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested from southeast Delhi's Jasola area for allegedly killing a person who had slapped him during a family function, police said Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as alias Sonu (28) and is a resident of Palwal in

On February 20, the police received information about a person lying unconscious in a car near in Jasola.

On reaching the spot, they found the man in the driver's seat of a car with a bottle of liquor in his hand.

He was taken to the where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was later identified as Moahammad (35), a resident of Abul in Jamia Nagar.

On February 21, during post-mortem at AIIMS Hospital, a bullet was found from Rashid's head, said.

The police checked the CCTV footage of the area where was last seen outside a liquor shop at Jasola with a person named

During interrogation, disclosed that a few months back, during a family function, an altercation took place between and Tauffiq over a petty issue.

"Rashid had slapped Tauffiq during the function and since then, he had decided to eliminate Rashid," Chinmoy Biswal, of Police (Southeast), said.

Tauffiq procured a pistol and followed Rashid to the liquor shop in Jasola. They both met and consumed liquor in the car, where Tauffiq shot Rashid in the and fled from the spot, Biswal said.

