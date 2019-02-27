J&K Guv launches portal to monitor infra projects

Wednesday launched an for the management and monitoring of the ongoing infrastructure projects in the state.

The State Infrastructure Monitoring System (SIMS) will provide a single platform for all the state departments to upload the information of their respective languishing projects, an said.

Developed by the in collaboration with the (NIC), the portal will deal with the management, monitoring, information and payment system of infrastructure projects funded through the Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC).

Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary Finance, briefed Malik about the salient features of the portal which will also help in processing payments in a streamlined manner for each project.

The congratulated the for taking the significant step towards e-Governance besides ensuring transparency and accountability in g0overnment functioning.

He observed that the portal will help in streamlining the monitoring and management of infrastructure projects in the state that have been funded through the JKIDFC.

Choudhary also informed the that the high-powered committee in the had cleared 2206 infrastructure projects of various departments amounting to approximately Rs 5300 crores.

