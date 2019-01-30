JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sebi slaps Rs 2-crore fine on three entities of Filatex Fashions

Juncker: British vote raises risk of disorderly Brexit
Business Standard

Unidentified persons attack BJP Tinsukia district president

Press Trust of India  |  Tinsukia 

BJP Tinsukia district president Lakheswar Moran received minor injuries on Wednesday when some unidentified persons attacked him and clashed with RSS activists here in upper Assam, police said.

Some people attacked Moran when he was on way to attend a public meeting here organised by the RSS to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill, as per three separate FIRs filed by the Tinsukia district BJP president, BJP Yuva Morcha and BJP Kisan Morcha in Tinsukia Police Station.

Moran was rushed to hospital where he was administered first aid and his condition is stated to be stable, police said.

Eye witnesses said that some people shouting slogans and waving black flags attacked Moran.

Meanwhile, the BJP Assam committee in a press release has strongly condemned the attack on their district president and demanded arrest of the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements