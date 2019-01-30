11-hour shutdown in Western Garo Hills against Citizenship

An 11-hour shutdown was observed in Western Hills region of on Wednesday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The 11-hour shutdown, sponsored by several NGOs under the banner of the All Hills Joint Action Committee (AGHJAC) in protest against bill passed off peacefully with no reports of any violence barring a few incidents of tyres burnt to block roads in the five districts, police said.

West Hills district said, "There have been no incidents of violence reported and office attendance stood at about 75 per cent (for WGH)."



Similar reports have also been reported from other parts of the region though the attendance in other districts in government offices was far lower.

In Shillong, a rally was held where leaders of the North East Students Organisations and several NGOs attended to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which seeks to provide citizenship in to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, and

Another rally will be held Thursday where several pressure groups will also take part.

