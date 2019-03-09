Union minister dedicates two inter-state roads to people of NE

Singh on Saturday inaugurated two inter-state road projects in the northeast, asserting that the BJP-led NDA government was committed to the development of the region.

Singh, who dedicated the projects to people via a video conference from New Delhi, said the region has witnessed rapid development in the last five years.

"The road projects reaffirms the Centre's commitment toward the people in the northeast. The region has undergone a revolutionary transformation under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi," said the of state (independent charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The projects -- the 17,47-km-long Doimukh-Harmuti road linking to and the 1.66-km-long Tura- Mankachar Road connecting with -- have been implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The roads will immensely benefit people residing in Papum Pare district of and the West Garo Hills District of Meghalaya, Singh said.

The northeast lagged behind other parts of the country in terms of intra-regional connectivity before the NDA came to power, the maintained.

"There has been a visible improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the northeast region in the last five years. The improved connectivity and infrastructure have removed bottlenecks in the development process, giving boost to the region's economy



"It has also created jobs, arresting the migration of youth from the region to other states," he added.

