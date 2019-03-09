Modi govt allowed Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya to flee country: Kejriwal

alleged on Saturday that the government allowed economic offenders Nirav and to flee the country, and wondered whether this was the prime minister's "patriotism".

"Why did government make the two flee country. Is this the patriotism of Modi ji?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The (AAP) chief was reacting to a tweet saying Mallya and have met several times in the past to discuss evading extradition to

There was a fresh focus on the fugitive diamantaire after a British daily Saturday reported that the accused in the USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank(PNB) scam has been living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Sources in the (ED) said on Saturday the United Kingdom's has recently referred India's request for extraditing to a court for initiating legal proceedings.

