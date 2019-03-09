JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths

India carried out 3 cross-border strikes in 5yrs;Rajnath Singh
Business Standard

Modi govt allowed Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya to flee country: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Saturday that the Modi government allowed economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya to flee the country, and wondered whether this was the prime minister's "patriotism".

"Why did Modi government make the two flee country. Is this the patriotism of Modi ji?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was reacting to a tweet saying Mallya and Nirav Modi have met several times in the past to discuss evading extradition to India.

There was a fresh focus on the fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi after a British daily Saturday reported that the accused in the USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank(PNB) scam has been living in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is now involved in a new diamond business.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday the United Kingdom's home secretary has recently referred India's request for extraditing Nirav Modi to a court for initiating legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements