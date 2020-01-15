Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness over scrapping Art 370

-
A group of Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region, sources said on Wednesday.
The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.
The visit is an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ministry is coordinating it, the sources said.
Union minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.
