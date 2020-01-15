JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unnao rape: Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life imprisonment
Business Standard

Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness over scrapping Art 370

The visit is an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ministry is coordinating it, the sources said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah will lead a pro-CAA campaign in Delhi on Sunday

A group of Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region, sources said on Wednesday.

The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.

The visit is an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ministry is coordinating it, the sources said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on January 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU