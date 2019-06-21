Union ministers, vice president lead yoga day celebrations in Delhi

Vice M and ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Harsh Vardhan, led events in various parts of the national capital to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga on Friday.

led the country-wide celebrations in Ranchi where around 40,000 enthusiasts stretched an extra muscle in various yogic exercises at the Prabhat Tara ground.

In Delhi, the celebrations played out at several venues -- from the sprawling Rajpath and the lawns of to municipal parks, hospitals, gardens and offices with thousands of enthusiastic Delhiites performing asanas.

Singh along with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and rolled out mats and took part in the celebrations by performing asanas at the majestic Rajpath.

Traffic restrictions were imposed in parts of the city since early morning for the celebrations. Elaborate security arrangements were also put in place to ensure no untoward incident happens.

working J P Nadda performed yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

led celebrations at Hauz Khas, Piyush Goyal in Lodhi Garden, at Kudesia Garden in Civil Lines, Smriti Irani at Dada Dev Ground in Raj Nagar and Thawarchand Gehlot in Sangam Vihar, among others.

The day, which was adopted by the in 2014, was celebrated at the lawns as thousands of women and men, all clad in white, converged at the venue and participated in the mass yoga event led by Vice It was organised by the Brahma Kumaris.

Mats were also rolled out at the Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden under the aegis of the Municipal Council.

The events began with live telecast of the prime minister's speech from Ranchi beamed on screens installed at the venues.

Besides, several yoga events were organised in various parks and office buildings in the city.

ministries also hosted events in their office premises for the government employees.

To ease commuting, began from terminal stations of all lines on at 4 am.

The centrepiece of the first International Day of Yoga celebration in 2015 was in Rajpath. The event made it to the with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it.

Last year, the main function was held in Dehradun.

