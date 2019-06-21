Bodies of two more children found, toll in Lucknow accident climbs to 5

With the recovery of two more bodies, the toll in Thursday's accident in which a pick-up van plunged into a canal near here has climbed to five, officials said Friday.

The bodies of Sajan (8) and (7) were fished out during launched by divers of the NDRF and SDRF after the vehicle plummeted into the canal. Both of them belonged to

The vehicle was carrying 29 people, who were returning home after attending a wedding in neighbouring district. Twenty-two of them were rescued.

Seven children were missing and bodies of three were fished out Thursday itself.

The van fell into the in Nagram area on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, had said.

