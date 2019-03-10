Harsh Vardhan condoles death of 4 Indians in Ethopian plane crash

Sunday condoled the death of four Indian nationals, including an environment ministry consultant, in a plane crash in which killed all 157 aboard.

The Nairobi-bound plane 737 crashed minutes after an early-morning takeoff from Sunday, killing all eight crew and 149 passengers on board, including tourists, business travellers, and the consultant, Shikha Garg, who was on her way to attend a UNEP meeting.

Condoling the death of the four Indian nationals, the said, "My prayers for the departed souls."



Earlier, Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, said, "I am sorry to know about the unfortunate crash of plane ET 302. We have lost four Indian nationals in the air crash. I have asked Indian in to provide all help and assistance to the bereaved families."



She said the has informed her that the deceased Indian nationals are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh, and

"My colleague Dr has confirmed that Ms. is a with She was travelling to attend UNEP meeting in Nairobi," Swaraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)