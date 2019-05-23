Only 13 out of 58 'turncoats' leading, says EC data

Jumping parties did not augur well for 'turncoats' as only 13 of 58 such prominent candidates are leading on their respective seats, according to the data.

Shatrughan Sinha, who joined ahead of the Lok Sabha election, was trailing by over 1.50 lakh votes from his nearest rival Union from Patna Sahib constituency in

In nearby Madhepura, former JD(U) Sharad Yadav, who joined RJD before polls, was lagging by over 1.30 lakh votes from of JD(U).

Tariq Anwar, who switched from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Party (NCP) to Congress, is also trailing by over 40,000 votes from Katihar.

Cricketer-turned-politician is trailing from by nearly 1.6 lakh votes. He had joined from BJP.

Son of Jaswant Singh, Manvendra, who is contesting on a Congress ticket from Barmer is also trailing by about 3.12 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan Shukla, who had contested on Congress ticket in the last but joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, is leading by over 2.80 lakh from constituency.

In Karnataka, three political leaders changed affiliations from Congress to BJP, with two of them leading in vote counts. While Umesh Yadav and Y Devendrappa are leading from Gulbarga and Bellary, respectively, BJP candidate from is behind by 1.42 lakh votes from Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former H D Devegowda.

Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of senior Congress Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, had switched to BJP from Congress. He is ahead by over 2.30 lakh votes in Ahmednagar constituency of

Suresh Dhanorkar, who joined Congress leaving Shiv Sena, is ahead of sitting in the Chandrapur seat from the state.

In Nanded, Pratap Chikhlikar, a turncoat from to BJP, is leading against state Congress by about 37,000 votes.

Baijayant Panda who was expelled from the BJD and is contesting from Kendrapara on BJP ticket is lagging behind by 40,000 votes.

minister who changed sides from Congress to TDP is trailing by 1.5 lakh votes in Tirupati constituency of Lok Sabha seats.

Among other major turncoats, candidate from Patiala, Congress candidates Naseemuddin Siddiqui from Bijnore, Savitri Bai Phule from Bahraich and Babu Katara from Dahod, are also trailing.

