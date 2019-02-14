UP Assembly adjourned amid protests by SP members over Akhilesh Yadav issue

Thursday demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against party workers, who had protested against their Yadav being stopped from proceeding to Allahabad, forcing adjournment of the Assembly.

During the Zero Hour, of Opposition raised the matter of protesting party workers being allegedly framed in "fake" cases and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

"The right to protest has been enshrined in the Constitution. The partymen were protesting against humiliation of their ..we are not enemies... you can also be on this side in the future," Chaudhary said.

In his reply, said the right is to stage peaceful protest and not to create "anarchy".

"SP activist slapped policemen in uniform and police used slight force to control the situation which could otherwise have turned bad," Khanna said, adding action has been taken as per rules and no one taking law in his hand would be allowed to go scot free.

Chaudhary asked to give a direction to the government on the issue but was told that cases lodged are being looked into.

As the took up the next issue on the agenda, SP workers created uproar, leading to adjournment of the House for 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, Yadav said he was stopped by authorities at the in a bid to prevent him from visiting

