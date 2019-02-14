IIIT-Hyderabad Opens Admissions to its Undergraduate Programs for the Academic Year 2019-20

/ -- The of Information Technology, (IIIT-H) announced the opening of admission process to its undergraduate programs for the academic year 2019-20.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg )



From this year, the institute is offering a new dual degree programme, namely in Computer Science & M.S in Computing & Human Sciences by Research.

Admission to all research-based dual-degree programs is through an Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGEE) followed by an interview. This admission mode is to identify students with a strong aptitude for research.

Applicants who were selected to be trained to represent at one of the four Olympiads (International Olympiad on (IOI) / Science Olympiad (Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Astronomy) / Mathematics Olympiad/ International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) / Paninian Linguistics Olympiad (PLO) can apply for UGEE and will be called directly for an interview. They do not have to write the UGEE entrance examination. Top rankers of the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2018 are also eligible for a direct interview call.

Other modes of entrance include:



- JEE Mode: Admissions based on JEE (Main) is limited to single degree programs only for B. Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE).

- DASA Mode: Direct admission for students abroad is open to single and dual degree programmes.

- SPEC Mode: This is a Special Channel of Admission for single degree B. Tech. (ECE/CSE) programs. This channel is aimed at identifying students with extraordinary talent or background such as:



section in the central government scheme UDAAN (https://www. gov.in/spotlight/udaan-program-give-wings-girl-students), or



studying in a six year integrated class XII + Four Year Undergraduate program and completing the second year of study in May 2018. (Example: integrated programs by RGUKT).

Financial assistance is available to all needy students.

The entrance examination will be conducted in several centres across the country on April 28, 2019. The examination will be fully computer-based.

Important Dates:



Last date for applications: 23 March, 2019



Date of Entrance Examination: April 28, 2019



Results of Entrance Examination: 1st week of May, 2019



Interview: 1st week of June, 2019



For any queries on admissions, please contact The Admissions Office, IIIT Hyderabad, at 040-6653-1337/1250, or email: or visit



About the of Information Technology,



The of Information Technology, (IIIT Hyderabad) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research that has a greater social impact. It has established itself as a research institute enabled by strong undergraduate and graduate programs. The institute has large research centers in language technologies, visual technologies, data engineering, security and algorithms.

For more information, please visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)