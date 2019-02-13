UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey gets six-month extension

Chandra Pandey, who was due to retire in February, has got an extension for six months, an said Wednesday.

Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was due to retire on February 28.

"The Centre has approved the extension of the chief secretary," (Information) Avanish Awasthi said here.

The had requested the Centre for extension of Pandey's services.

Pandey, who was an additional and the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, took over as the last year in July.

He was the during the in 1999 and later served as the private secretary to Uma Bharti, who was in the

is credited for the successful implementation of flagship programmes of the Adityanath government, including the investors' summit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)