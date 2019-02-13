UP chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey gets six-month extension

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, who was due to retire in February, has got an extension for six months, an official said Wednesday.
Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was due to retire on February 28.
"The Centre has approved the extension of the chief secretary," Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said here.
The Yogi Adityanath government had requested the Centre for extension of Pandey's services.
Pandey, who was an additional chief secretary and the Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, took over as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary last year in July.
He was the director of the information department during the Kalyan Singh government in 1999 and later served as the private secretary to Uma Bharti, who was Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Pandey is credited for the successful implementation of flagship programmes of the Adityanath government, including the investors' summit.
