JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

World court to rule on Iran's billions frozen in US

With paper planes, Congress MPs protest outside Parliament over Rafale deal
Business Standard

Zinc futures recover 0.38% on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices recovered 0.38 per cent to Rs 185.05 per kg in futures market Wednesday after speculators built up fresh positions following pick up in demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February was trading higher by 70 paise, or 0.38 per cent, at Rs 185.05 per kg in 2,087 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in zinc prices at futures trade to pick up in demand at the spot market and positive overseas cues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements