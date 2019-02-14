JUST IN
Eight CRPF personnel killed as blast rips through bus in J-K

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

At least eight CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a blast ripped through the bus they were travelling in, officials said.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident, they said. The casualties are likely to go up.

Several people were injured in the IED blast, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron.

The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:30 IST

