Eight CRPF personnel killed as blast rips through bus in J-K

At least eight CRPF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday when a blast ripped through the bus they were travelling in, officials said.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the incident, they said. The casualties are likely to go up.
Several people were injured in the IED blast, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron.
The vehicle was blown up on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.
Further details of the incident are awaited, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
