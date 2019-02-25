UP Cong election committee meeting held

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh election committee of the Congress met here Monday and entrusted the party's central leadership with the responsibility of deciding candidates for Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement issued after the meeting at the UP Congress headquarters here, Piyush Mishra, the joint media coordinator, said, "The meeting was held under the chairmanship of UP Congress chief Raj Babbar. Detailed discussions regarding selection of Congress candidates from different regions of the state were held in the meeting."

After elaborate discussions, it was unanimously decided to refer the matter to the central leadership.

Some of the prominent leaders who attended the meeting are senior party leaders Nirmal Khatri, Ajay Singh 'Lallu' and Pradeep Mathur.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:45 IST

