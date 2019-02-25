JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pradhan inaugurates Dharmapada Samvaad-Skill Saathi Youth Conclave in Odisha

Forbes & Co settles dispute with Videocon Realty via arbitration mechanism
Business Standard

Maharashtra continues to be top FDI destination: Governor

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra continues to be the leading state in attracting FDIin India due to several industry-friendly policies taken by the government in the last four-and-a-half years, Governor Vidyasagar Raosaid Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of the legislature on the first day of the budget session, he said the state is expected to attract Rs 14,500 crore investment in IT, electronics and aerospace sectors due to policies formulated for them.

The investment will create 1.15 lakh jobs in these sectors, Rao said, adding Maharashtra continues to be the leading state in attracting FDIs in the country.

The Samruddhi Expressway (between Mumbai and Nagpur), which is estimated to cost Rs 55,335 crore, aims to connect the entire state from West to East, he said.

The land acquisition for the project has been completed and construction started, Rao said.

To improve connectivity in Mumbai, construction work has started on the third Thane Creek bridge, which will cost Rs 776 crore, the governor said.

The government has also prepared regional plans for 16 districts in a span of 18 months using advanced technology, Rao said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements