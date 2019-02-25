JUST IN
Pradhan inaugurates Dharmapada Samvaad-Skill Saathi Youth Conclave in Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Monday inaugurated Nua Odisha, Dharmapada Samvaad-Skill Saathi Youth Conclave in Bhubaneswar.

The conclave mobilised over 2 lakh candidates who were counselled across 427 locations covering all blocks and urban local bodies, across 30 districts in the state, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the programme aims to create a mass movement around skill development in the state and inspire youth to make the most of various skill development opportunities in the country. The Skill Saathi initiative, it said, has so far mobilised and counselled over 1 lakh candidate in Odisha and over 10 lakh youth across the country in the past three months.

