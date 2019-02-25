CM asks officials to prepare action plan

K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday asked officials to prepare an action plan for effective use of minor irrigation water resources for agriculture in Integrated Tribal Development Agencies areas and also at places where STs are in majority.

Minor irrigation water resources like ponds and canals may be used for supply of water for cultivation, a release from the CMs office said.

The land in ITDA areas and ST habitations is uneven with hills and valleys and water can be supplied through pipelines for cultivation, the said during a meeting with MLAs and officials, according to the release.

