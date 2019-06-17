UP Guv accepts resignations of 3 ministers

-
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik has accepted resignations of three ministers, who resigned after they won the Lok Sabha polls.
"Resignations of S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri have been accepted," according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan here.
Baghel won from Agra, while Joshi and Pachauri won from Allahabad and Kanpur, respectively.
On recommendations of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the departments held by these ministers were allotted to other ministers.
