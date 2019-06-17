KCR meets Jagan, invites him for Kaleswaram pjt's inauguration

K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday invited his counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan for the inauguration of the Kaleswaram irrigation project on June 21.

Jagan hosted lunch for Chandrasekhar Rao (popularly known as KCR), the second occasion he is playing host to the after his swearing-in as AP CM on May 30.

KCR was accompanied by his son K T Rama Rao, former B Vinod Kumar and TRS leaders Santosh and P Rajeswara when he called on Jagan at his residence here.

The two Chief Ministers were said to have discussed a host of issues related to the two states.

Earlier, AP ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra and Velampalli welcomed KCR on his arrival by a special aircraft at airport.

From there, KCR drove to the hill-shrine of Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Vijayawada, where he was received with full temple honours.

He placed an invitation card of the Kaleswaram project at the Goddess' feet and offered special prayers.

He then drove to the AP CM's residence.

On May 30, KCR was present at Jagans swearing-in ceremony and later attended a lunch hosted by him.

The Kaleswaram project on is expected to supply water to 70 per cent of districts in Telangana for agriculture, drinking water and industrial purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)