UP jail inmate dies, authorities say he was drug addict

-
ALSO READ
UP: Bodies of Man, woman found hanging from tree in Etah
UP Bar Council chief cremated, family seeks CBI probe
Last rites of UP Bar Council president, shot dead by lawyer, performed in Etah
UP Bar Council chief cremated; CM promises security in courts
EVM malfunctioning galore in Uttar Pradesh
-
A 35-year-old inmate of Etah district jail in Uttar Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances, officials said Friday.
"Satish was convicted in an attempt to murder case, and was transferred from Noida jail. He was in Etah district jail for more than a year," deputy jailor RK Singh said.
Singh said Satish was a drug addict, and on Thursday he fell ill.
"He was admitted to the jail hospital, where he died on Friday morning," the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU