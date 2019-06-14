Goa CM meets Amit Shah, Union HRD minister

Friday said he met 'Nishank' and held discussions on the upcoming IIT and NIT projects in the state, besides University.

He said he had invited the Union Human Resources Development minister to inaugurate a government college campus at Pernem.

also tweeted about his meeting with Minister of Home Affairs against the backdrop of the NITI ( for Transforming India) Aayog meet in New Delhi.

"Called on Shri @AmitShah ji, Union Home Minister and BJP National President in today" tweeted.

Sawant is scheduled to return to on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)