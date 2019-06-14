Goa CM meets Amit Shah, Union HRD minister

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said he met Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and held discussions on the upcoming IIT and NIT projects in the state, besides Goa University.
He said he had invited the Union Human Resources Development minister to inaugurate a government college campus at Pernem.
Sawant also tweeted about his meeting with Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah against the backdrop of the NITI ( National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog meet in New Delhi.
"Called on Shri @AmitShah ji, Union Home Minister and BJP National President in New Delhi today" Sawant tweeted.
Sawant is scheduled to return to Goa on June 16.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU