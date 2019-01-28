JUST IN
UP man gets life in jail for killing wife over dowry

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A court here convicted a man on Monday and sentenced him to life in jail for burning his wife to death in 2013.

The fast track court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Monu after finding him guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to government lawyer Sitaram Arye, Lalita (27) was burnt to death by her husband Monu on December 14, 2013 in Khaikheri village in the district.

In his complaint, Lalita's father Braham Singh had accused Monu of allegedly killing her when she failed to fulfil his dowry demands.

Lalita had married Monu in 2008.

