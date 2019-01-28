UP man gets life in jail for killing wife over dowry

A court here convicted a man on Monday and sentenced him to life in jail for burning his wife to in 2013.

The fast track court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on after finding him guilty under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Sitaram Arye, (27) was burnt to by her husband on December 14, 2013 in Khaikheri village in the district.

In his complaint, Lalita's father had accused of allegedly killing her when she failed to fulfil his dowry demands.

had married Monu in 2008.

