UP top cop seeks action against private security agencies

DGP O P Singh Thursday directed senior police officers of the state to initiate action against private security agencies, who have not renewed their expired licences.

In a statement issued here, Singh said, "Names of private security agencies, who are yet to renew their licences despite the expiry of the same, should be uploaded on the UP police website, so that the public can be made aware about them, and accordingly strict action should be taken against them."



The of Police (DGP) also instructed the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs)/Superintendents of Police (SPs) to monitor and review the agencies at the district level.

The DGP in the statement categorically stated that non-renewal of the expired licences by the private security agencies amounts to violation of Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

"In these circumstances, action must be taken against the defaulter private security agency under relevant sections of IPC and Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005," he said.

At present, licences have been issued to 1,457 private security agencies in the state, which are valid for five years.

The DGP also said that till February 15, as many as 653 licences came under the ambit of renewal, of which 311 licence holders have submitted details at the private security agencies office, set up at the DGP office,

Singh further observed that agencies based in the districts, especially involved in cash and carry work for nationalised banks, private sector banks, petrol pumps and toll plazas and also engaged in currency filling job in the ATMs, were not following the standard operating procedures set up by the and the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of

"This not only results in loss of national wealth, but also leads to spurt in violence and creates a feeling of insecurity among the common citizens," he said.

