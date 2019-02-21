Mugdha Agrey lone surviving Indian at Barcelona Spain Masters

Young shuttler Mugdha Agrey emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Masters, reaching the women's singles quarterfinals with a hard-fought three-game win over USA's here Thursday.

On a day when the Indian trio of Sourabh Verma, and suffered second-round defeats, the 19-year-old from shone bright with a thrilling 21-14 13-21 21-16 win over Natalie in the second round of the World Tour Super 300 tournament.

The shuttler, who had won a title at the All India Senior Ranking tournament at Guntur in 2017, had to dig deep as she recovered from a mid-game slump to outdo her opponent in a 50-minute duel.

World No 82 Mugdha, an arts student of LAD College, will next play top seeded Chinese Han Yue.

In men's singles, national champion Sourabh failed to get across 22-year-old of China, going down 17-21 13-21 in a 44-minute clash, while Kashyap went down fighting 12-21 21-18 15-21 to of

Ajay then lost 19-21 16-21 to top seed of

Young men's doubles pair of and was also no match for the experienced Danish pair of and Carsten Mogensen, who won 21-17 21-14 in the 38-minute match.

