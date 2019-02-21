Surplus water to be used by Punjab, Haryana, Raj: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh on stopping water to Pak

Hailing the government's decision to stop India's share of river water from flowing to Pakistan, Thursday said the excess water not utilised by and Kashmir will now be used by Punjab, and

Questioning the previous governments for not taking such a step, he said the Centre's decision has corrected a long-standing anomaly.

"The earlier governments have to answer why they sat over this (Shahpur-Kandi) project for nearly half a century. It (the decision to stop water going to Pakistan) is a correction of a long-standing anomaly which remained unattended by the earlier governments," the told

Singh, of State in the (PMO), said the construction of the on was started due to the efforts of

"When completed, the entire water of river Ravi, which was flowing into despite being India's share of water under the Indus Water Treaty, will now be utilised in the border districts of Kathua in and Kashmir and Gurdaspur in Punjab," he said.

Singh, who is a member from and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, said a pragmatic decision has now been taken by the government to simultaneously construct a canal system so that water, which is not utilised by Jammu and Kahsmir, can be used by neighbouring states of Punjab, and instead of flowing into

"Under the leadership of Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to We will divert water from and supply it to our people in and Punjab," Minister said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)