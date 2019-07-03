UPSC signs MoU with Mongolia's Civil Services Council to share best practices

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Civil Service Council of Mongolia to take forward the cooperation between the Commissions of the two countries.

The MoU primarily aims to facilitate sharing and promoting best practices through bilateral exchanges, a statement issued by the personnel Ministry said.

The areas of cooperation include exchange of experience in use of Information Technology in examination processes, modern approach to public service reforms, exchange of resource persons for conducting specialised training programs, seminars or workshops in areas of mutual interest, it said.

The MoU also contains enabling provisions for such other cooperation as may be mutually decided in due course, the statement said.

UPSC chairman Arvind Saxena and chairman of the Civil Service Council of Mongolia, B Baatarzorig signed the MoU in the presence of officers from Ministry of External Affairs and Personnel Ministry.

The UPSC conducts the civil services examination annually to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

