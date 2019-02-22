US biotech giant stops selling genetic sequencing equipment in Xinjiang

Thermo Fisher, a US-based giant, on Thursday announced it will stop selling in the restive province of China, where local minority population have allegedly been subject to persecution by authorities.

"We recognise the importance of considering how our products and services are used -- or may be used -- by our customer," said in a statement to

The Massachusetts-based company said its policy is "consistent with Thermo Fisher's values, ethics code and policies" and followed "fact-specific assessments.

In the last few months, the company has been facing criticism that its equipment were being used by Chinese authorities to persecute the minority Muslim population.

Senator welcomed the Thermo Fisher's decision. "Thermo Fischer has scientifically done the right thing by halting sales of genetic-sequencing in China's province.

" is committing human-rights abuses on an industrial scale in American companies must not be complicit in these crimes," Cotton said.

"In Xinjiang, in northwestern China, the program was known as 'Physicals for All'. From 2016 to 2017, nearly 36 million people took part in it... The authorities collected DNA samples, images of irises and other personal data...," said in a report on Thursday.

" wants to make the country's Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, more subservient to the It has detained upto a million people in what calls "re-education" camps, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and a threat of sanctions from the Trump administration," the daily said.

According to The New York Times, scientists affiliated with used equipment made by "For comparison with Uighur DNA, they also relied on genetic material from people around the world that was provided by Kenneth Kidd, a prominent geneticist," it said.

