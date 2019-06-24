JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Odisha CM's grievance cell to reopen from July 1

NaMo TV not on I&B's channels list, it was 'platform service' offered by DTH operators: Govt
Business Standard

US, Britain, UAE, Saudis urge 'diplomatic solutions' on Iran

AFP  |  Abu Dhabi 

The United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday jointly called for "diplomatic solutions" to ease soaring tensions with Iran.

"We call on Iran to halt any further actions which threaten regional stability, and urge diplomatic solutions to de-escalate tensions," said the statement released by the US as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi and Emirati leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU