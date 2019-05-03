US District Court denies Amgen Inc's request for preliminary injunction against Cipla

Pharma Friday said the of has denied Inc's request for preliminary injunction to stop Cipla's continued sale of its generic hydrochloride tablets in the US market.

Preliminary injunction is a court order made in the early stages of a lawsuit that prohibits the parties from doing an act in order to preserve the status quo until the trial is over and the court has issued a ruling or judgment.

The company had announced a phased launch of generic hydrochloride tablets, used in the treatment of in adult patients with on dialysis, in the US market in a regulatory filing in March this year.

The launch, however, is a subject of ongoing litigation, it had added.

"... of the of denied Amgen, Inc's request for preliminary injunction to stop Cipla's continued sale of its generic hydrochloride tablets 30mg, 60mg, 90mg in the USA," said in a filing to BSE.

Cipla's cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the strengths of 30mg, 60mg and 90mg are generic versions of Sensipar, a branded drug marketed by Inc.

Shares of were trading at Rs 565.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.16 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)