The is hoping can strike a peace agreement including the before elections scheduled for July, US Khalilzad has said.

"It will be better for if we could a get peace agreement before the election, which is scheduled before July," the told a conference on Friday, adding that there remained "a lot of work" to do.

Ashraf Ghani, who was elected in a fraud-tainted poll in 2014, is seeking a second term in conflict-riven Afghanistan's delayed presidential ballot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)