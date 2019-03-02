US freestyle skier Logan suspended over drug test

Olympic slopestyle skiing silver medallist has been given a drug suspension after testing positive for the banned derivative (THC), the said.

Logan, who won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, blamed the positive test on inaccurate labelling of a product she had used before competing at the Copper Grand Prix in December, where the test was taken.

The 26-year-old's six-month suspension was backdated to the date of her drug test on December 7, and reduced to three months after she completed a USADA anti-doping educational tutorial, the agency said on Friday.

"I made a serious mistake and I accept that completely," Logan wrote on

"I was using a CBD (cannabidiol) product that I felt was helping me, but I trusted that the product did not contain any more than the tiny trace elements of THC that it said on the packaging."



After the positive test, however, Logan's team analysed the substance she had taken and discovered THC levels "much higher than labelled."



"I know this is not an excuse," she said.

"I should not have trusted the product and I want this to be a serious lesson for anyone using CBD products.

"They may have benefits, but using CBD products comes with major risks and I am the proof of those risks.

