US House votes to block Trump border emergency

The US of Representatives approved a resolution Tuesday blocking from obtaining funding for a border wall with through his declaration of a national emergency.

The resolution, which now goes to the Republican-held Senate, was passed by the Democratic-controlled by a comfortable margin of 245-182.

Thirteen Republicans joined Democrats in striking down the emergency declaration.

Trump, after failing to secure billions of dollars for the border wall from Congress, declared a national emergency on February 15 that would allow him to find the wall funding from other sources, notably the budget for military construction projects.

The has threatened to veto the resolution if it passes both the and the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain.

