US' New Mexico says gatherings of over 100 not possible for 1 yr

A New Mexico state official says gatherings of more than 100 people may not be possible for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer said it could be a year or 18 months before there's either a vaccine or herd immunity.

That creates the prospect that sports stadiums, concert halls and conference centers in the state could remain empty for months.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Schroer spoke during a webinar Thursday on reopening the state's hospitality industry.

The state had nearly 6,800 cases of COVID-19 with 308 deaths as of Saturday.

